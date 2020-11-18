Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country would concentrate much more on production, investment, employment, and exports for the economic growth of the country.

"There is a new era ahead of us now," said Erdogan, while addressing an economic council meeting of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The government will proceed by maintaining fiscal discipline, with a growth and employment-oriented approach, he said.

Ensuring price stability

Noting that financial and price stability are to be simultaneously ensured, Erdogan said that immediately cutting inflation down to the single-digits would be the government's top priority.

He said Ankara will continue to provide all suitable conditions for both domestic and international investors.

"We will see that our country stands out positively in production, employment, export, and growth," said Erdogan.

The president underlined that Turkey would end the third quarter with a strong economic growth thanks to leading data for September.