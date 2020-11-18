November 18, 2020:

Vaccinating 20 percent of Latin America and Caribbean to cost over $2B: WHO

Vaccinating 20 percent of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean against Covid-19 will cost more than $2 billion but low income countries will be helped by the COVAX Facility led by the World Health Organization, its regional branch said.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), COVAX aims to deploy at least two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

Self-financing countries in the Americas participating in COVAX will have the option to purchase the vaccines through PAHO's Revolving Fund, which will speed up their access.

PAHO and UNICEF last week started the purchasing process by inviting Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers around the world to become suppliers for the 186 countries that have joined COVAX.

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

Portugal's government acknowledged that it is struggling to withstand a second wave of the coronavirus, preparing to extend infection control measures and a state of emergency for two more weeks.

The country's most-affected regions will see emergency regulations prolonged beyond Monday, including an overnight and weekend curfew.

Parliament is expected to approve the extension on Friday.

Health ministry data showed that 2,619 of Portugal's 3,159 beds reserved for Covid-19 were occupied on Wednesday.

On top of those, 432 coronavirus patients were in intensive care.

Greece makes vaccination plans

Greece plans to set up more than 1,000 vaccination centres as it awaits a successful vaccine, its health minister said.

Announcements over the last two weeks that two vaccines were effective in trials have raised hope that Covid-19, which has infected 54 million people worldwide and killed 1.3 million, will be largely defeated over the coming year.

Greece has seen an aggressive spike in novel coronavirus cases since early October that forced it to impose a nationwide lockdown, the second since the pandemic broke out.

Pfizer/BioNTech say results show vaccine 95 percent effective

Pfizer and BioNTech said a completed analysis of their experimental Covid-19 vaccine found it protected 95 percent of people against the disease and announced they were applying for US emergency approval "within days."

The US pharmaceutical company and its German partner brought further hope to a world upended by the coronavirus pandemic with the announcement, which follows one last week when they said a preliminary analysis showed the product was 90 percent effective.

Adding to the encouraging data was that the efficacy was found to be consistent across all age-groups, a primary concern for a disease that hits the elderly the hardest, as well as genders and ethnicities.

Wednesday's news came after 170 people fell sick in an ongoing clinical trial of almost 44,000 people, 162 of whom were in a placebo group and eight of whom received the two-dose medicine.

Out of the 170 patients who became sick, 10 developed severe Covid-19, nine in the placebo group and one in the vaccine group.

The new data showed the vaccine was generally well tolerated, with most side-effects short-lived and either mild or moderate.

UK reports 529 new deaths, 19,609 cases

Britain recorded a further 529 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 598 a day earlier, government figures showed.

There were 19,609 people who tested positive in the latest daily figures, against 20,051 on Tuesday.

Italy reports 34,283 new cases, 753 deaths

Italy has registered 34,283 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from 32,191 the day before.

The ministry also reported 753 deaths, up from 731 on Tuesday and the highest daily tally since April 3, when the country was in full national lockdown.

There were 234,834 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 208,458.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 47,217 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's, and 1.27 million cases.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Tuesday, reporting 7,633 new cases, down from 8,448 on Tuesday.

Turkey reports 4,215 more patients

Turkey registered 4,215 more patients over the past 24 hours, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 425,628 patients.

As many as 2,592 patients also recovered in the last day, pushing the tally to 361,655, while the death toll rose by 116 to hit 11,820.

A total of 158 ,811 more tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 16.62 million.

Some 3,742 patients are in critical condition across Turkey, with the weekly hospital bed occupancy rate at 54.7 percent, according to the ministry’s figures.

World sees record 10,500 daily deaths from coronavirus

The global coronavirus deaths have risen by 10,502 in the last 24 hours, which is a record number of deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

The virus has so far claimed more than 1.3 million lives worldwide and infected over 55.9 million people, according to Worldometers.info.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Iran registers 13,421 new cases to past 801,894

Iran has registered 13,421 new infections in the past 24 hours, a new daily record, the health ministry said, bringing the country's overall tally to 801,894.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the death toll had risen by 480 to 42,941 in the Middle East's worst-affected country.

Swiss report 6,114 new cases

Swiss infections have risen by 6,114 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 280,648 and the death toll rose by 85 to 3,385, while 261 new hospitalisations added to the strain on the health care system.

Poland reports daily record 603 deaths

Poland has reported a record 603 daily new deaths, the health ministry said.

The country also reported 19,883 new cases, lower than the one-day record of 27,875 reported on November 7.

Malaysia in deal with China for vaccine development

Malaysia has said that it has signed an agreement with China to cooperate on the development of a safe and efficacious vaccine, as part of efforts to combat the pandemic.

Under the agreement, in force for an initial period of five years, the Southeast Asian nation will be given priority access to Covid-19 vaccines developed by China.

Both will share knowledge and expertise and facilitate scientific and technological capabilities to advance vaccine development in their countries, Malaysia said in a joint ministerial statement.

Russia reports record high of 456 deaths

Russia has reported a record high of456 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, bringing the official death toll to 34,387.

Authorities also reported 20,985 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 4,174 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,991,998.

Total deaths in Ukraine exceed 10,000

Ukraine has registered a record 256 new related deaths in the past 24 hours and the total toll reached 10,112, the health minister said.

Maksym Stepanov also said that 12,496 new confirmed infections had been registered and it had taken the total cases to 570,153.

Tokyo cases hit record 493, may raise alert level

Infections in Tokyo have hit a record daily high of 493 cases, as local media reported the Japanese capital was preparing to raise its alert level for infections to the highest of four stages.