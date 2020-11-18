US Democratic lawmakers have chosen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 80, to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House majority as the most powerful person in Congress.

She was nominated in a virtual leadership election, the first of its kind as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi said she was "very, very honoured" to accept the nomination for speaker and pledged to take action to help "crush" the Covid-19 crisis.

What Congress addresses next "has to be about justice in our economy, it has to be about justice in our justice system," she added. "Justice in our environment, environmental justice, justice in our health care."

READ MORE: Trump fires top US election cybersecurity official via Twitter

'Packed reform agenda'