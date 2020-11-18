Both sides in Ethiopia's raging internal conflict claimed military successes, creating a muddied picture of fighting even as the government promised it would soon be over.

Behind the rival claims on Wednesday, the region's refugee crisis amplified as Sudan reported 36,000 people had now streamed across its borders to escape the violence.

A communications blackout in Tigray, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered military operations on Nov. 4, has made it hard to get a clear view of hostilities now entering their third week.

"We're inflicting heavy defeats on all fronts against the forces that came to attack us," Tigrayan leader Debretsion Gebremichael said in a statement, referring to federal forces.

"I call upon all the Tigrayan people to go out en masse to drive out the invaders," he added.

But army chief Berhanu Jula said his forces were "winning on all fronts" and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was "in a state of desperation."

"The TPLF's plan to drag Ethiopia into civil war and tear it apart has failed. It is currently in a desperate mode as it is surrounded," Berhanu said.

The federal police late Wednesday announced arrest warrants for 76 army officers, some retired, accused of conspiring with the TPLF and "committing treason."

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced the military campaign in Tigray on Nov. 4, saying it was in response to TPLF attacks on federal military camps.

It dramatically escalated his long-running feud with the TPLF, an organisation that dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Abiy took office in 2018.

Tensions ramped up after Tigray held its own elections in September – defying a nationwide ban on polls because of coronavirus – and tried to brand Abiy an illegitimate ruler.

Hospitals under strain

The number of Ethiopians fleeing the fighting has reached 36,000, Sudan's refugee commission said, hiking its previous figure, issued on Tuesday, of 27,000.

A new camp will be built at Um Tinetba in Gedaref state to cope with the influx, commission head Abdulla Soliman told AFP.

The UN has warned of "a full-blown humanitarian crisis" as aid organisations negotiate with the government to gain full access to Tigray.

Hundreds of combatants are said to have died, but casualty totals so far are rough estimates.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Wednesday that the Ethiopia Red Cross Society had "transported hundreds of people injured in areas affected by clashes."

The organisation said hospitals in Tigray and neighbouring Amhara region "urgently need hospital beds, mattresses, blankets and bedsheets."

One hospital in the Amhara city of Gondar "has been receiving large numbers of critically injured patients with more than 400 treated so far in the facility," the ICRC said.