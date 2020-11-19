Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, with senior commandos accused of forcing junior soldiers to kill defenceless captives to "blood" them for combat.

After a four-year investigation, Australia said on Thursday that 19 current and former soldiers will be referred for potential criminal prosecution for unlawfully killing the 39 Afghan locals which a jury can classify as the war crime of murder.

The report on military misconduct prompted the Australian Defence Force chief to admit a "destructive" culture of impunity among special forces leading to a string of alleged murders and cover-ups spanning years.

Detailing the findings of a long-awaited inquiry into the conduct of special forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, Australia's General Angus John Campbell said there was credible information of 39 unlawful killings by 25 Australian Special Forces personnel in 23 separate incidents.

All of those kills were outside the "heat of battle", Campbell said.

"These findings allege the most serious breaches of military conduct and professional values," Campbell told reporters in Canberra.

"The unlawful killing, of civilians and prisoners is never acceptable."

The report said the majority of those killed, which included prisoners, farmers and other Afghan locals, were captured when they were killed and therefore protected under international law.

Following the recommendations of the report, Campbell said 19 current and former members of Australia's military will be referred to a soon-to-be appointed special investigator to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Australia's Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds said last week that Canberra had been advised that local prosecution would negate charges at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Here's a look at the findings of the report by the Inspector General of the Australian Defence Force:

What are the crimes?

Credible information of 23 incidents were reported in which one or more non-combatants or persons hors-de-combat were unlawfully killed by or at the direction of members of the Special Operations Task Group.

These can qualify as "the war crime of murder". The report found 39 individuals were killed.

The inquiry found two more incidents in which a non-combatant or person hors-de-combat was mistreated in circumstances which, "if so accepted, would be the war crime of cruel treatment."

Some of the reported incidents involved a single victim, and some multiple victims.

The report found a total of 25 Australian Defence Force personnel were involved. It recommended 36 matters involving 19 individuals be referred to the Australian Federal Police for criminal investigation.

Senior soldiers ordered juniors to kill unarmed Afghans for 'blooding'

While the report was heavily redacted, it included allegations that senior special forces personnel ordered the killing of unarmed Afghans.

"There is credible information that junior soldiers were required by their patrol commanders to shoot a prisoner, in order to achieve the soldier’s first kill, in a practice that was known as ‘blooding’," the report read.

"This would happen after the target compound had been secured, and local nationals had been secured as 'persons under control'. Typically, the patrol commander would take a person under control and the junior member, who would then be directed to kill the person under control."

Once a person had been killed, those allegedly responsible would stage a fight scene with foreign weapons or equipment to justify their action, the report concluded.