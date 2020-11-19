“You can’t confine our anger,” yelled protesters in Paris and other major French cities this past week, re-raising ongoing issues between the people of the state and their president and wider government.

Protests took place through a collective effort of the Yellow Vest collective, a coalition of journalists, the Human Rights Watch, as well as the general public against a law currently being pushed through.

The law of ‘comprehensive security’ pending imminent approval threatens one-year jail sentence plus a 45,000 euro fine for the dissemination of a recording of a police officer (or other policing forces).

Specifically, “disseminating by any means whatsoever and whatever the medium, with the aim of damaging his physical or mental integrity, the image of the face or any other element of identification of an official of the national police or of a soldier of the national gendarmerie when acting within the framework of a police operation.”

This has been met with both concern and outrage by politicians and citizens alike. The protest request was refused twice before approval for the 17th of November, where 33 individuals were arrested and hundreds of injuries were reported. Riot police were dispersed in multiple cities ahead of the protest and used water cannons and tear gas for crowd control; videos swarmed social media of CRS forces beating people with batons, pulling women by their hair, and indiscriminate aim of water cannons and tear gas.

Policing is known to be violent in France; it is currently at a palpably high level throughout the country with the government dealing both with a pandemic as well as a number dangerous incidents by both radical Muslim and white supremacist attackers in recent months. The government is employing two different strategies to control these issues that are undeniably expanding policing powers that are enabling abuse and corruption.

First, in response to recent attacks, Macron has raised the state emergency level of ‘Plan Vigipirate,’ a series of security measures and levels (re)created in 2015 as a response to terror attacks, to the highest level. This, according to the government website, three new actions will be taken by authorities; security at places of worship, in particular for the All Saints' Day celebrations, and similar; safety of public buildings, with particular attention to schools and health establishments; security of French nationals, interests and holdings abroad. This also means the deployment of up to 7,000 military troops across the country to secure these areas.

Writing from a small French village in the heart of the country, with a very small population — predominantly elderly citizens and small families — tanks have been seen multiple times in addition to a rise in the number of gendarmerie forces as well as the municipal police.

The most concerning part is the government request to actively engage the general population in counter-terror efforts through looking for warning signs and ways to report suspicious behaviour, creating a culture of paranoia in an already extremely polarised society- the citizen is now asked to police his fellow citizen.