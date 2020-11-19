The matter of the repatriation of family members of Daesh fighters detained at internment camps in Syria, came into focus once again after a senior American official urged European countries to take back their citizens.

Thousands of people, women and children among them, are living in overcrowded detention centres, ones which lack basic facilities such as heating, and where frustrated detainees have rioted on several occasions.

“It’s a pretty significant problem,” Nathan Sales, coordinator for counterterrorism at the US State Department, told a security forum on Tuesday.

“What we need to do is make sure that children and other family members in these displacement camps are not continually subjected to radicalising ideology. The only way to accomplish this is for them to be repatriated to their countries of origin,” he said.

Since Daesh was defeated in 2019, around 12,000 men accused of collaborating with the group are being held at al-Roj and al-Hom camps, located on the border with Iraq. Many of them are Iraqis and Syrians - little has been said about their fate.

But among these fighters are 2,000 so-called foreign militants, who come from all over the world including European countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

After Daesh began capturing vast swathes of territory in 2014, some 5,000 Europeans travelled to Syria and Iraq to join its distorted version of the caliphate. Among them were women and children.

How many of them are now being held at the internment camps is difficult to comprehend as different reports and sources quote varying figures. However, it's generally believed that 400 adult Europeans and around 700 children are still in Syria.

What’s the hold up?

In October, the US said it had repatriated the last of its 27 citizens from the camps. Ten adults among them were charged upon their return.

But European governments have been reluctant to accept their citizens, mainly because they fear a popular backlash.

Academics and human rights activists are particularly concerned about the children who live in miserable conditions in squalid and tightly packed camps that do not have proper schools or hospitals.

“Biggest reason why Belgium and also other countries don't want to repatriate or why they are very passive towards these children is because there’s no political agreement on what to do with the parents,” says Marijke Van Buggenhout, a doctoral researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

More than 500 people died at the al-Hol camp last year, most of them children who suffer from malnutrition and severe illnesses.