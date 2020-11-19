Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his first official visit to Kabul, focusing on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban as well as on building trust and strengthening relations between the two often acrimonious neighbours.

Ghani called Khan’s Thursday visit “historic” while the Pakistani prime minister assured the Afghan leader that his government would do “everything possible" to help reduce violence in the war-torn country.

Taliban peace talks

The visit comes at a crucial time for Afghanistan as Kabul government negotiators and the Taliban are holding US-brokered negotiations in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, to chart a course for a post-war Afghanistan.

“You come with a series of very important messages ... but fundamental to this is that violence is not an answer, a comprehensive political settlement for an enduring peace within the framework of our values, our Constitution in the Islamic Republic is the way to the future,” Ghani told Khan at the presidential palace.

Khan acknowledged Pakistan had played a key role in getting the Taliban to the negotiating table and that Islamabad remains concerned that “despite the talks in Qatar, the level of violence is rising."

“Whatever is possible, we will do to help reduce the violence," and help move the Afghan-Taliban talks toward a ceasefire, Khan said. “The whole objective of this visit is to build trust, to communicate more. ... We will be helping you.”

US troop withdrawal

Neither of the leaders addressed this week's announcement from Washington of an accelerated US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has rattled both sides in the Afghan conflict.