One foreign policy area where President-elect Joe Biden and Donald Trump are more or less on the same page, is Afghanistan. Bluntly put, both want a US pullout of troops as soon as is realistically possible.

The war in Afghanistan, which began in 2001 and has cost the Department of Defense and US State Department roughly $978 billion until 2020, nearly $49 billion each year, isn’t serving America’s interests.

For Trump, the rationale was more selfish and focused on securing a second term, which is why many Afghans blame him for moving too fast and giving too much power to the Taliban.

In reality, Trump knew that a second term would be very hard and his plan was initially for US troops to pull out before November of this year, to work in his favour at the polls. In reality, this turned into a sweetener for those who voted him back as he had to shift the date beyond the elections. Or so he figured.

Now, both the US and the Afghan government have pencilled in May 2021 for a partial withdrawal. The date now is less important. What is more relevant is Biden’s take on how the talks in Doha should proceed and what many Afghans hope from him.

The main demand from the president-elect is to claw back some of the power which in many ways has been handed over already to the Taliban, which was a direct result of Trump’s impatience in getting the peace talks underway.

The problem for Biden in his first few weeks in office is that fighting is still underway in Afghanistan, even as the talks poodle along. His first objective is to create a new precedent which the Afghan government and the Taliban can agree to, which is a ceasefire between now and the US withdrawal otherwise many fear the country will fall into the abyss.

Of course, holding peace talks while fighting continues sends out all the wrong messages and gives many observers the impression that the US is not a serious player and that peace is not really a salient objective for them. This is even backed up by previous comments made to US media in July of last year where he made it clear that he took no responsibility for what the Taliban did after the US troop withdrawal.

This is where Biden and Trump differ. The former is more serious about the withdrawal being a reality – and perhaps even meaning the entire US presence there pulling out, whereas Trump was only really interested in bringing around half of the troops home and capitalising on the media furore.

What is more likely is that Biden will withdraw the US military there more or less lock, stock and barrel but keep a contingent of elite forces on the ground.