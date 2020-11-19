November 19, 2020

Cases and deaths surge in Italy

Italy has registered 36,176 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 653 Covid 19-related deaths, down from 753 on Wednesday.

There were 250,186 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 234,834.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 47,870 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain's.

It has also registered 1.309 million cases.

France adds over 400 more fatalities

France reported 21,150 new confirmed cases on Thursday, down from 28,383 on Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.

Health ministry data showed the number of people in hospital with the virus dropped by 497 to 32,345, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by 122 to 4,653over the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 2,086,288.

The number of people who have died from the disease this year rose by 429 to 47,127.

UK sees 501 more deaths

Britain recorded a further 501 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, a decrease from 529 a day earlier, government figures showed.

There were 22,915 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest daily figures, an increase from the 19,609 cases recorded on Wednesday.

Turkey adds 4,542 more patients

Turkey registered 4,542 more Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours, according to figures by the Health Ministry.

The country's overall coronavirus count now stands at 430,170 patients.

As many as 2,918 patients also recovered during this period, pushing the tally to 364,573, while deaths rose by 123 to reach 11,943.

Some 157,756 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 16.7 million.

The weekly hospital bed occupancy rate is 54.7 percent, while a total of 3,850 patients are in critical condition, according to the ministry figures.

Czech Parliament extends state of emergency

The lower house of the Czech Parliament voted to allow the government to extend a state of emergency until December 12 as the central European country struggles with one of the continent's worst Covid-19 outbreaks.

The state of emergency is the legal basis for some government measures aimed at slowing the spread of the infection, such as limits on assembly, temporarily shutting businesses, or a night-time curfew.

Lockdowns in Europe avoidable - WHO Europe

Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe office has said.

Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference: "Lockdowns are avoidable, I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last resort measure. If mask use reached 95 percent, lockdowns would not be needed."

Primary schools should be kept open, he said, adding that children and adolescents are not driving spread of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 and school closures are "not effective".

Iran's death toll up by 476 over 24 hours to 43,418

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 43,418, with 476 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, adding the total number of infections had reached 815,117 in the worst-hit Middle Eastern country.

Urging the nation to adhere to the health protocols to control the spread of the disease, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 13,223 new cases had been identified in the last 24 hours in the country.

Oxford's vaccine trial results "definitely" before Christmas

Results of late-stage trials of University of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate should be known by Christmas, the chief investigator on the study said, adding it was too early to know its efficacy yet.

Asked if it was too early to say whether the vaccine, which is licenced to AstraZeneca, stops disease developing, Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said: "We haven't quite got to that point yet. We're obviously not going to rush that."

"We're getting close, and it's definitely going to be before Christmas, based on the progress," he told BBC Radio when asked when the trial investigators would be unblinded to efficacy data and results released.

News on potential vaccines extremely encouraging - RKI

The head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said that recent news on experimental Covid-19 vaccine trials has been extremely encouraging.

"This is of course extremely encouraging, extremely positive news," Lothar Wieler said at a virtual news conference.

Vaccines with an efficacy of more than 90 percent would be "great weapons" in the fight against the pandemic, he added.

Russia reports record-high 463 deaths

Russia has surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases after reporting additional 23,610 infections and 463 deaths related to Covid-19, both record daily rises.

Russia is fifth in the number of infections reported, with 2,015,608, behind the United States, India, Brazil and France. Russia's official death toll now stands at 34,850.

Philippines' Duterte agrees to pay for vaccines in advance to ensure supply

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has previously criticised Western manufacturers for asking fees to reserve vaccines, has agreed to pay drugmakers in advance to secure millions of Covid-19 shots, his spokesman said.

Duterte had also "approved in principle" an executive order so that vaccines, which had been approved overseas for emergency use, can be utilised in the Philippines, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

"We agreed to pay in advance because if we don't, we might be the last among countries to get the vaccine," Roque told a media briefing.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, plans to procure an initial 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to ensure at least a quarter of its 108 million population gets inoculated next year.

French minister says Covid-19 will not lead to power cuts

France will not face electricity outages this winter even if the new coronavirus crisis disrupts nuclear plant maintenance, Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said.

"There will be no blackouts in France," the minister said on France's BFM TV when she was asked over risks of electricity shortages.

Power grid operator RTE is expected to update its forecasts for electricity needs this winter later on Thursday.

RTE said in September that the ability of France to meet electricity needs required vigilance as the pandemic made forecasts difficult.

Pompili said that industrial companies would have to halt output in the case of any electricity shortages to reduce demand.

AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot candidate shows promise among elderly

A potential vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University has produced a strong immune response in older adults, giving hope it may protect some of those most vulnerable to the disease, data from mid-stage trials showed.

The data, reported in part last month but published in full in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday, suggest that those aged over 70 - who are at higher risk of serious illness and death from could build robust immunity to the pandemic disease, researchers said.

Late-stage, or Phase III, trials are ongoing to confirm the findings, researchers said, and to test whether the vaccine protects against infection with SARS-CoV-2 in a broad range of people, including people with underlying health conditions.

The first efficacy data from those Phase III trials is "possible in the coming weeks", the Lancet report said.

Czech Republic reports 5,515 new cases

The Czech Republic, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe in the second wave of the pandemic, has reported 5,515 new cases for November 18, Health Ministry data showed.

That was the highest daily tally since November 13 but only a third of the peaks recorded in late October and early November.

The ministry also reported 66 new deaths, taking the total to 6,740.

The Czech Republic has Europe's highest per capita death rate in recent weeks and one of the highest infection rates, although daily tallies of new cases have fallen in the past week after tighter lockdown measures came into place.

The country of 10.7 million has reported 475,284 cases.

Africa's coronavirus cases surge past 2 million mark

The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that the continent had crossed that milestone. Its numbers show the 54-country continent also has seen more than 48,000 deaths.

The African continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel.

The Africa CDC director this week openly worried that the level of mask-wearing has gone down and called that dangerous.

While the world takes hope from recent news about promising Covid-19 vaccines, African health officials also worry that the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies.

China's Xi calls for cooperation on vaccine

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for closer international cooperation on making a vaccine for the coronavirus available.

Xi spoke on Thursday in an address delivered via video at an event at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Xi said: “To beat the virus and promote the global recovery, the international community must close ranks and jointly respond to the crisis and meet the tests.”