Scottish author Douglas Stuart has won the 2020 Booker Prize for his acclaimed debut novel "Shuggie Bain," set in his home city of Glasgow.

"I always wanted to be a writer so this is fulfilling a dream," said Stuart, who was watching the socially distanced ceremony in London via video link along with the other finalists for the prestigious literary award. "This has changed my entire life."

Stuart, 44, won the prestigious $66,000 (50,000 pound) award for his first published novel, the product of a decade of work. He was the only UK-born author on a US-dominated list of six finalists for the prize, which is open to English-language novels from around the world.

A fashion designer who is based in New York, Stuart drew on his own experiences growing up gay in economically ravaged Thatcher-era Glasgow for the story of young Shuggie and his relationship with his alcoholic mother, Agnes. Stuart dedicated the book to own mother, who died when he was 16.

“My mother is in every page of this book, and without her I wouldn’t be here and my work wouldn’t be here,” said Stuart, who declared himself “absolutely stunned” to win.

The novel’s sweep, vivid characters and unflinching look at poverty have been compared to the work of Charles Dickens.

'This is going to be a classic'

Publisher and editor Margaret Busby, who chaired the judging panel, said “Shuggie Bain” was intimate and gripping, challenging but hopeful in its exploration of Shuggie’s burgeoning sexuality and the complex but loving relationship between mother and son.

“It’s hard to come away from that book without thinking ‘This is going to be a classic,’” she said.

In contrast to last year, when deadlocked judges split the prize between Canada’s Margaret Atwood for “The Testaments” and Britain’s Bernardine Evaristo for “Girl, Woman, Other,” this year’s decision was quick and unanimous.

Busby said “there were no tantrums” among the judges, who included poet Lemn Sissay and thriller writer Lee Child.

First Scottish victor since 1994

Stuart was chosen from a shortlist dominated by US-based writers from diverse backgrounds. American contenders included “The Shadow King” by Maaza Mengiste; Diane Cook’s dystopian tale “The New Wilderness”; Avni Doshi’s India-set mother-daughter tale “Burnt Sugar”; and Brandon Taylor’s campus novel “Real Life,” which explores racism and homophobia in academia. The other contender was “This Mournable Body,” by Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga.