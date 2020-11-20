Tony Georgiou sighed as he stood in front of a field full of parked taxi cabs, admitting he has lost count of how many are there.

Many London taxi drivers rent their instantly-recognisable black cabs from fleet companies such as GB Taxi Services, where Georgiou is one of the owners.

But with London's streets emptied by the coronavirus lockdown, many drivers are unable to keep paying for their vehicles and are handing them back in droves.

"There's probably around 150 to 200 vehicles that are here, which we've had to take off the road," said Georgiou, whose company has parked its vehicles in Epping northeast of the capital. "I've lost count".

Famed worldwide, the British capital's bulbous black cabs were originally designed to accommodate a passenger in a top hat.

To earn a license, drivers have to pass a fiendishly difficult exam called "The Knowledge", which tests their recall of streets, routes and landmarks purely from memory.

But fields full of taxis are now a mass phenomenon, said Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA).

"It's happening all over, all round the M25 there are fields with cabs like that," said McNamara, referring to the main orbital motorway around London.

He called the situation "totally and utterly unprecedented" and "already not survivable for some".

British symbol

Georgiou said that around 50 of the parked vehicles have already been targeted by thieves who removed catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters that will cost some 120,000 pounds ($160,000, 134,000 euros) to replace.

"I couldn't tell you if we are confident to get through this at the moment. It is a struggle," he said of his company, which has been operating for over 16 years.

Currently, only some 20 percent of cabs are operating, McNamara said, basing the assessment on the association's own vehicle counts and official figures from Heathrow Airport.

The LTDA has around 11,000 members out of a total number of about 20,000 black cab drivers in the city.

McNamara now wants taxi drivers to get more financial support from the government, arguing that they recently invested in costly electric cabs and electronic payment machines.

London's first horse-drawn cabs appeared in the 17th century.

The black cabs were once in a list of British symbols recognisable around the world, including red telephone boxes and police in conical helmets.