WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead as truck ploughs into funeral procession in China
At least 9 people killed in accident in Henan province’s Huabin county. Authorities investigating why truck failed to avoid the procession.
Several dead as truck ploughs into funeral procession in China
FILE PHOTO: Trucks wait to carry coal outside a coal mine on the outskirts of Xiaoyi, China's Shanxi province, on August 2, 2016. / Reuters
November 20, 2020

Authorities in central China say nine people were killed after a truck plowed into a funeral procession.

The accident in Henan province’s Huabin county left another four people injured, according to a county government news release on Friday.

It said authorities were investigating why the truck failed to avoid the procession, which was moving along a local highway at around 5 am.

RECOMMENDED

The release said the public security ministry in Beijing has also sent a team to look into the incident, in an apparent show of concern over its potential effect on public order in the province, one of China’s most populous with more than 100 million people.

China's roads had long been among the world's deadliest, but police in recent years have increased their presence to reduce the number of overcrowded or poorly maintained vehicles, crack down on speeding and raise awareness about driving while physically exhausted or otherwise impaired.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged