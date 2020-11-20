Mexico’s senate approved a landmark cannabis legalisation bill on Thursday, which would legalise cannabis for industrial and recreational use nationwide.

The proposal sets a 1 percent THC limit for hemp, calls for the creation of a new government agency to regulate the cannabis market, and requires that 40 percent of cultivation licenses for the first five years of the law be granted to farmers, indigenous communities, and others impacted by the country’s century-long cannabis prohibition.

The bill passed in a landslide 82-18 vote with seven abstentions. It now requires approval by the lower legislative chamber before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador can sign the bill into law.

Known to be more socially conservative, Obrador has neither publicly sponsored nor opposed the legalisation drive, while senior cabinet members of his left-of-centre Morena party have openly called for regulatory change.

If passed, it would make Mexico the third country in the world after Uruguay in 2013 and Canada in 2018 to do so and pave the way for the creation of a lucrative legal cannabis market.

According to the text of the bill, it aims to “improve living conditions” and “contribute to the reduction of crime linked to drug trafficking”.

The bill, which is still subject to amendment, would prohibit advertising and smoking marijuana in public.

Legislation would allow users to carry up to 28 grams and grow up to six plants at home with a permit. Sales to adults in authorised businesses would be permitted as long as the product adheres to the maximum level of psychoactive ingredients.

Children would be prohibited from using the substance or any involvement in its cultivation and sales, and driving while high would be illegal.

Lawmakers are now working under a December 15 deadline to pass the legislation, which the Supreme Court called for after finding prohibiting cannabis use to be unconstitutional in 2018, just one year after lawmakers legalised it for medicinal purposes.

The exclusion of medical cannabis from the current bill’s scope suggests secondary rules will be needed to regulate the 2017 law amendments, which were never properly implemented.

A budding industry?

For Mexico, a country plagued by organised crime where the rule of law is weak and much of the economy is undocumented, such radical change carries its own set of risks.