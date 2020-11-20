At least 37 people have died and hundreds have been detained in unrest in Uganda triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, as the East African country gears up for elections on January 14.

A Ugandan court on Friday charged Wine over an election rally that allegedly flouted Covid-19 rules, then freed him on bail, after his detention sparked violent protests.

Authorities have deployed the military across the capital Kampala and surrounding areas to help police forces disperse protesters. They have used live bullets, tear gas, water cannon and arrested hundreds.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was arrested on Wednesday while campaigning in eastern Uganda.

"It is Museveni, who is supposed to be in this dock for killing innocent citizens," Wine said after he was charged in a televised court appearance, referring to incumbent leader President Yoweri Museveni.

Wine was charged with "doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases contrary to the penal code and rules of the public health on Covid-19," said judiciary spokesperson Solomon Muyita. Police on Friday said the death toll sparked by the protests had jumped to 37. "Thirty-seven bodies have been counted so far," police pathologist Moses Byaruhanga said. Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, also told reporters that 577 suspects had been arrested across the country for alleged involvement in violence and other offences.

