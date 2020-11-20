The UN climate talks, meant to take place in Glasgow this month, should have been a milestone for global climate action, with growing recognition of the role of food and agriculture in adaptation and mitigation.

The COP26 meeting may be postponed just as the importance of sustainable food systems finally entered mainstream environmental dialogues, but the world cannot afford now to lose momentum towards resetting the food system to meet human needs within planetary boundaries.

With just 10 years to deliver the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and 30 years to bring emissions down to net zero, food systems are the common factor for improving human health, biodiversity, climate change and equality, and there is no time to waste.

According to the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the entire agri-food system contributes up to a third of greenhouse gas emissions, offering as yet unexploited potential for mitigating the effects of climate change.

Put simply, the best foods for people are also often the best foods for the planet. The most nutritional foods provide the best value and return on investment from the resources and global commons needed to produce them, making them more sustainable.

As we look ahead to the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, it is clear that consumers must be encouraged to propel food systems towards greater sustainability by adopting healthier diets and sustainable food habits.

In the years leading up to global deadlines for climate action, the public and private sector can drive this firstly by improving food provisions and education in public places like schools, universities and office canteens.

Growing evidence suggests that educating students and workers about the sustainability of their plate, and providing healthier, greener options can have a measurable impact on emissions and resource use.

For example, preliminary results from the SU-EATABLE LIFE project, an EU-funded social experiment in the UK and Italy, found better information and meal options in canteens lowered the CO2 equivalent emissions of each meal by half a kilogram and reduced the water footprint by 390 litres.