The French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a Parisian paper, pressured the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) to sign up to a charter of “Republican values” in a move that singles out Europe’s largest Muslim population.

The 15-day ultimatum comes amid accusations that the Macron government is stigmatising Muslims following three separate terrorist attacks, which were roundly condemned by the community.

Macron wants, among other things, for the CFCM to declare publicly that Islam is only a religion and not a political movement. It also wants to stop other Muslim countries from helping France’s beleagured Muslim community in what Paris views as "foreign interference."

Macron’s hamfisted plan to tackle “extremisim” has been condemned by many Muslims inside France and internationally, too.

According to Yasser Louati, a French human rights defender leading the NGO ‘Committee for Justice & Liberties For All’, Macron’s latest move is about “diverting public scrutiny from his own failures to prevent the attacks”.

“It also reaffirms the idea that there is a link between terrorism and policing Muslim minorities,” added Louati speaking to TRT World. It is easy to see why: Macron’s response to the attacks has been to clamp down on Muslim NGOs on sprious grounds.

Published draft legislation, that will be discussed next month, would dissolve Muslim NGOs if their “actions threaten human dignity” or if they “exercise psychological or physical pressure on others.”

Amnesty International has said that some of the provisions threaten to have a “chilling effect on human rights defenders and civil society organisations.”

“The law on the dissolution of organisations in France is already very problematic,” says Marco Perolini, Amnesty International's Western Europe researcher speaking to TRT World.

“It doesn’t include the necessary safeguards as the government can dissolve organisations on vague grounds and without the prior authorisation of a judge,” added Perolini.

Already, France’s largest Muslim charity, BarakaCity has been closed by the French Minister of Interior, Gerald Darmanin, without judicial oversight. The founder, Idriss Sihamed, recently spoke to TRT World and said the closure was politically motivated.