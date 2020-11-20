France is set to discuss a proposed legislation on December 9 that could open the way for the government to dissolve civil society organisations. Some provisions of the draft legislation, however, threaten freedom of association and may have a chilling effect on human rights defenders and non governmental organisations, Amnesty International has warned.

The proposed draft allows the governments to dissolve organisations on additional vague grounds, the group said in a public statement titled, “Austria/France: NGOs at risk following state’s attacks on freedom of association” on Wednesday.

However, the group reminds that according to European human rights law, dissolution of an organisation is an extreme measure that can be justified in very limited circumstances and France’s current law already fails to require prior judicial scrutiny on the government's decision to shut down an organisation.

Practice of national security and public order to withdraw or restrict funding unnecessarily or disproportionately is concerning as it can be used as grounds for silencing dissent and closing down associations, Amnesty warned.

French government came under fire after horrific violent attacks perpetrated in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine and Nice (France) as its approach to counter-terrorism was blamed for leading to collective punishment of migrants and Muslims in the country.

Following the attacks, the Interior Ministry waged a war on several Muslim organisations including Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), the largest NGO that documents racist and hate attacks against French Muslims. The interior minister said CCIF was an “enemy of the Republic” and “back room of Islamism," as he told the media about his intention to dissolve it.

Yet, Amnesty warned that the French authorities have failed to provide to date any evidence that could justify the dissolution of the organisation.

“Nothing shows that the CCIF is a clear and imminent danger for national security or public order, which could justify its dissolution,” the statement read.