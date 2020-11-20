On Thursday, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his country’s biggest military increase in expenditure since the Cold War.

Johnson pledged to end the “era of retreat” as he seeks a more influential role in the world in the post-Brexit period.

“The era of cutting our defence budget must end, and it ends now,” Johnson told Parliament via video conference from Downing Street, where he is self-isolating having recently come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have done this in the teeth of the pandemic, amid every other demand on our resources, because the defence of the realm and the safety of the British people must come first.”

The UK will spend extra money to upgrade military capabilities even as the novel coronavirus pandemic hits the economy and strains public finances.

He also outlined plans for a new space command, an artificial intelligence agency and a re energised Navy despite his already being Europe’s most powerful.

"We're going to use our extra defence spending to restore Britain's position as the foremost naval power in Europe," Johnson told the Commons.

The British warships and combat vehicles are planned to carry "directed energy weapons" to hit targets with "inexhaustible lasers".

"This will spur a renaissance of British shipbuilding across the UK. In Glasgow and South Belfast, Appledore and Birkenhead,” the Prime Minister said.