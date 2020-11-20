Russia has sent troops to reinforce its border guards in Armenia and secure a peace settlement with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The deployment was made at the request of Armenia to maintain peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a conference via video link.

The mission involves 188 servicemen and military hardware.

Russian border guards stayed in Armenia after the collapse of the Soviet Union under the terms of a 1992 treaty between the two countries.

Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh in the last two weeks after a peace deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, locking in place territorial gains by Azerbaijan.

Handover of Aghdam

Azerbaijani forces entered Aghdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh following 27 years of occupation, the country’s Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Azerbaijani army entered the district as part of a ceasefire deal with Armenia that was brokered by Russia.

Armenian forces occupied some 77 percent of the district in 1993, forcibly displacing nearly 200,000 Azerbaijanis from their homeland.