November 20, 2020

Italy reports 37,242 cases

Italy has registered 37,242 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, up from 36,176 the day before.

The ministry also reported 699 virus-related deaths, up from 653 on Thursday.

There were 238,077 virus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 250,186.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 48,569 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's.

UK reports 22,287 cases

Britain recorded a further 511 deaths within 28 days of a positive virus test, the health minister Matt Hancock said, up from 501 a day earlier.

There were 22,287 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest daily figures, down from 22,915 cases recorded on Thursday.

3,019 more patients recover in Turkey

Turkey reported 5,103 more virus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 435,273, the ministry announced.

A total of 3,019 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 367,592, while the death toll rose by 141 to reach 12,084.

Almost 157,000 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 16.94 million.

France reports 22,882 cases

The number of new infections in France rose by 22,882 to 2.11 million, slightly higher than the 21,140 reported on Thursday, while hospital numbers eased again.

The Health Ministry also reported 1,138 new deaths from the virus, of which 381 in hospitals and a multi-day batch of 757 in retirement homes, taking the total to 48,265. On Thursday, it had reported 429 hospital deaths but not retirement home deaths.

Pfizer seeks emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine in US

Pfizer has asked US regulators to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first shots as early as next month.

The announcement comes days after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech offered preliminary data to suggest its vaccine appears 95 percent protective.

Over the next few weeks, the US Food and Drug Administration and its scientific advisers will decide if there’s enough evidence to allow emergency vaccinations. If so, first supplies will be scarce and experts say it likely will be spring before there’s enough for early distribution.

Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar told “CBS This Morning” on Friday that Pfizer’s emergency use authorisation application for its coronavirus vaccine candidate “means that hope and help are on the way.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has said in the meantime, citizens need to “double down on the public health measures” such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding travel and people outside the household during Thanksgiving.

The US leads the world with 11.7 million cases and more than 252,000 deaths.

Canada's daily cases could spike 12-fold by 2020's end

New daily cases of Covid-19 in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from less than 5,000 now, if people increase their daily contacts, medical officials have said in a grim forecast.

Even if current restrictions on gatherings are maintained, new daily cases will jump to more than 20,000 over the same period, the officials told a briefing.

Several Canadian provinces are reimposing restrictions on movement and businesses as a second wave of the pandemic rips across the country.

Airlines need another $70B to $80B to survive – IATA chief

Airlines need up to another $80 billion to survive, the head of the industry's trade association has told a French daily, as many countries tighten restrictions to confront another wave of coronavirus infections.

"For the coming months, the industry is estimated to need $70 to $80 billion in additional aid," the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Alexandre de Juniac told La Tribune. "Otherwise they won't survive."

Greece: 2 private clinics appropriated to treat Covid-19

Greek authorities are taking over two private health clinics in the northern city of Thessaloniki as the region’s public hospitals struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Health Ministry said on Friday its request for private hospital beds to be made available voluntarily for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in northern Greece, where the outbreak is the most severe, had been rejected.

“Despite the effort, the finding of a mutually acceptable solution was not possible,” the ministry said. It added it was forcibly appropriating the two clinics and their staff as of Friday.

One of the clinics has 110 beds and the other 140. The state will pay for use of the clinics and the staff's salaries during the appropriation.

The head of Greece's union of private clinic owners, Grigoris Sarafianos, said health authorities requested on Thursday that 200 private beds be made available to the state for coronavirus patients by 9 pm local time the same day.

Sarafianos, who owns one of the two appropriated clinics, said, “We don't want to become centres of transmission,” said Sarafianos, adding that doctors and nurses would need special training to deal with Covid-19 patients.

Sarafianos also voiced concern that once the appropriation ends, prospective patients would avoid the two clinics for fear of catching the coronavirus.

Sweden registers record 7,240 new cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, has registered a record 7,240 new coronavirus cases, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a previous high of 5,990 daily cases recorded earlier this month.

Sweden registered 66 new deaths, taking the total to 6,406. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries.

Klopp backs Salah after positive tests following brother's wedding

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has refused to blame Mohamed Salah after the forward contracted the virus having attended his brother's wedding in Egypt, although the German said he would personally avoid social engagements.

Videos emerged of Salah dancing during the ceremony without a face mask or socially distancing, with the 28-year-old later testing positive for the novel coronavirus ahead of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations clash against Togo last week.

Salah, who is the joint leading scorer in the Premier League this season with eight goals, returned another positive test on Wednesday and is set to miss Sunday's clash against league leaders Leicester City.

"I was in Germany in the summer and a friend moved a birthday party for me and I decided not to go. It was allowed. In other countries there's more social pressure and a brother's wedding is a special moment. My players are incredibly disciplined."

Japan's health experts urge pause in domestic travel as cases surge

Japanese health experts have said the government should consider pausing its domestic travel campaign in some regions amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases and as the nation heads into a holiday weekend.

The expert panel recommended excluding regions from the government's Go To Travel campaign if conditions worsen. It also said local governments should ask restaurants and bars to shorten business hours for about three weeks to dent the spike in cases.

"Stronger measures will be taken in a short period and in high-risk areas to avoid the kind of situation that would require the declaration of a state of emergency," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Friday after meeting with the experts.

New cases have surged to record levels in Japan this week, prompting Tokyo municipal authorities to raise the city's epidemic alert to the highest level.

WHO advises against remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment

The anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as it has "no important effect" on survival chances, the World Health Organization said.

Denting hopes in one of the few treatments that had shown some initial promise in severe patients, a WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts said there was "no evidence based on currently available data that it does improve patient-important outcomes".

The United States, the European Union and other countries have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir after initial research showed it may shorten recovery time in some coronavirus patients.

President Donald Trump was treated with remdesivir among other medicines after he tested positive for Covid-19 in October.

Friday's WHO recommendation was based on four international randomised trials among more than 7,000 patients hospitalised with the virus.

Publishing updated treatment guidance in the BMJ medical journal, the panel acknowledged that their recommendation does not mean that remdesivir has no benefit for patients.

Portugal extends state of emergency amid virus

Portugal’s parliament has voted by a comfortable margin to extend the country’s state of emergency by two weeks amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The state of emergency has allowed the government to impose nighttime and weekend curfews across most of the country.

Officials are expected to further tighten restrictions on movements in areas of high contagion. Health experts say they expect the recent resurgence of Covid-19 to peak next week.

Portugal’s 14-day cumulative number cases per 100,000 of population is 769, higher than neighbouring Spain and close to France and Italy, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita told lawmakers on Friday the government will likely need to extend the state of emergency again next month.

Swiss report 4,946 new cases

Infections in Switzerland have risen by 4,946 in a day, data from the country's health authorities showed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 290,601 and the death toll rose by 111 to 3,575, while 252 new hospitalisations added to the strain on the health care system.

Reinfection unlikely for at least 6 months, study finds

People who've had Covid-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a British study of healthcare workers on the frontline of fight against the pandemic.

The findings should offer some reassurance for the more than 51 million people worldwide who have been infected with the pandemic disease, researchers at the University of Oxford said.

"This is really good news, because we can be confident that, at least in the short term, most people who get Covid-19 won’t get it again," said David Eyre, a professor at Oxford's Nuffield Department of Population Health, who co-led the study.

Isolated cases of re-infection with Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had raised concerns that immunity might be short-lived and that recovered patients may swiftly fall sick again.

But the results of this study, carried out in a cohort of UK healthcare workers - who are among those at highest risk of contracting Covid-19 - suggest cases of reinfection are likely to remain extremely rare.

German says infection numbers still need to fall significantly

Germany has managed to stabilise the number of coronavirus infections but has not yet reversed the trend, a government spokesman said.

The number of infections still needs to fall significantly, he added ahead of another meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with state premiers over the issue on Wednesday.