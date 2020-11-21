Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

Bockarie is back in his home country after a four-year stay in Nigeria with a new release amid heightened political friction over accusations of corruption, tribalism and partisanship between Sierra Leone's two main political parties.

The album " 9 Lives," released in August, tackled the same societal ills that have made him a target of both ruling and opposition party supporters.

Singing in the local krio pidgin, in a track called "Kokonat Ed" (Coconut Head) Bockarie sings: "Regardless of who's in power there'll be no change because they know we've made a strong decision to be blindly partisan."

"Because of their fighting that has no expiration date and above all makes no sense the country is in reverse mode," he sings.

Over a pulsating Afrobeat rhythm, Bockarie drives home the message that although power may shift hands, living conditions will remain the same for the poor so long as Sierra Leoneans continue to elect corrupt and incompetent officials.

"We deserve better"