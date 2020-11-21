At least eight people were killed and multiple others were wounded when a barrage of rockets struck densely populated parts of Kabul, marking the latest attack in an ongoing wave of violence sweeping the Afghan capital.

The salvo slammed into various parts of central and north Kabul – including near the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses embassies and international companies – just before 0430 GMT (9:00 am local time on Saturday).

"The terrorists fired 23 rockets on the city of Kabul. Based on the initial information, eight people were martyred, and 31 others were wounded," said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, who blamed the Taliban for the attack.

Taliban rejected the government accusation while Daesh said it was behind the attack.

Arian said "terrorists" mounted the rockets in a small truck and set them off, adding that the investigation is going on to find out how the vehicle came inside the city.

Photos and videos circulating online showed several buildings with damage to walls and windows, including at a large medical complex.

Peace talks

Taliban and Afghan government negotiators launched peace talks in Doha in September but progress has been slow.