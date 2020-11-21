Saudi Arabia has opened the G20 summit as a first for an Arab nation, with the virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the worst global recession in decades.

The two-day meeting of the world's wealthiest nations that began on Saturday comes as President Donald Trump refuses to concede a bitter election and campaigners criticise what they call the G20's inadequate response to the crippling economic crisis.

"It is unfortunate that we are unable to host you in person in Riyadh, due to the exceptional circumstances that we are all facing this year," King Salman, the summit's hosts, told world leaders in opening remarks via videoconference.

"Our peoples and economies are still suffering from this shock. However, we will do our best to overcome this crisis through international cooperation," he said, as de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looked on.

In his speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the world, especially developed countries, didn't give a good test of solidarity in the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Turkey is in favour of fair share of global growth within the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules but demanded a reform process of WTO.

He said Turkey gave aid to 156 countries and nine international agencies in pandemic and urged G20 leaders to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine.

World leaders have huddled virtually as international efforts intensify for a large-scale roll-out of coronavirus vaccines after a breakthrough in trials, and as calls grow for G20 nations to plug a $4.5 billion funding shortfall.

Amid a raging pandemic, the summit – usually an opportunity for one-on-one engagements between world leaders – is reduced to brief online sessions of what some observers call "digital diplomacy".

'We need to show global solidarity'

"We need to avoid at all costs a scenario of a two-speed world where only the richer can protect themselves against the virus and restart normal lives," French President Emmanuel Macron told the summit.

To do that, the European Union urged G20 leaders to quickly put more money into a global project for vaccines, tests, and therapeutics called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

"At the G20 Summit, I called for $4.5 billion to be invested in ACT Accelerator by the end of 2020, for procurement & delivery of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines everywhere," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"We need to show global solidarity," she said.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin offered to provide Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to other countries and said Moscow was also preparing a second and third vaccine.

China, where the pandemic originated a year ago, also offered to cooperate on vaccines. China has five home-grown candidates for a vaccine undergoing the last phase of trials.

"China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the research and development, production, and distribution of vaccines," Xi told the G20 Summit.

"We will ... offer help and support to other developing countries, and work hard to make vaccines a public good that citizens of all countries can use and can afford," he said.

Group portrait of G20 leaders

The pandemic dampened Saudi Arabia's hopes of using the event as a grand coming-out party on the world stage.

Still, the kingdom hosted a gala musical event on the eve of the summit and planned an aerial display of its passenger and aerobatic planes over Riyadh on Saturday.

Without an opportunity to take the traditional "family photo", at the gala they projected a group portrait of G20 leaders onto the ruins of the historical town of Diriyah, close to the capital.

Organisers said climate change was among the issues topping the agenda.

Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone

Ahead of the summit, Erdogan spoke with King Salman by phone, the president’s office said on Saturday.

The leaders discussed improving relations between the two countries, the statement said.