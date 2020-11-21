US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, amid signs of progress in their talks as Washington speeds up its withdrawal.

Pompeo's visit comes in the wake of some 23 rocket attacks that struck densely populated areas of Kabul, killing at least eight people in the latest outbreak of violence in the Afghan capital.

Daesh claimed the strike.

Pompeo met separately with the Afghan government and Taliban negotiation teams in a luxury hotel in the Qatari capital.

"I would be most interested in getting your thoughts on how we can increase the probability of a successful outcome," Pompeo said as he met the Afghan government side, noting the shared interest in such a scenario.

Pompeo meets Qatar emir

He also met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on his stop in Doha, which is the Taliban's base for diplomacy.

The outgoing top US diplomat is on a seven-nation tour of Europe and the Middle East, as President Donald Trump shores up late-term priorities.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it would soon pull some 2,000 troops out of Afghanistan, speeding up the timeline established in a February agreement between Washington and the Taliban that envisions a full US withdrawal in mid-2021.

Trump's promise to end 'forever wars'

Trump has repeatedly vowed to end "forever wars", including in Afghanistan, America's longest-ever conflict that began with an invasion to dislodge the Taliban, following the September 11, 2001 attacks, and has led to many war crimes and civilian deaths committed by US forces across the years.

President-elect Joe Biden, in a rare point of agreement with Trump, also advocates winding down the Afghanistan war, although analysts believe he will not be as wedded to a rapid withdrawal.

Breakthrough in intra-Afghan talks?

The Taliban is speaking to Afghanistan's government for the first time.

The talks started on September 12 in Doha but almost immediately faltered over disagreements about the agenda, the basic framework of discussions, and religious interpretations.