Twitter Inc will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on January 20, the company has said.

"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021," the company confirmed to Reuters news agency on Saturday.

"As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records."

The @POTUS account is the official account of the President of the United States and is separate from the @realDonaldTrump account that President Donald Trump uses to tweet.

The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @F LOTUS, @VP, and other official accounts, archived.

The accounts will then be reset to zero tweets and transferred to the incoming Biden White House that day.