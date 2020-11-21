Emotions have been running high at the funeral of a Black Brazilian man beaten to death by white security guards in an assault that sparked protests across the country.

"It is an immense sadness. I wouldn't wish it on anyone. I'm struggling to hold back my tears," Silveira Freitas's father, Joao Batista Rodrigues Freitas, told AFP news agency.

In the presence of about 40 people, mostly relatives, Silveira Freitas was buried in a somber ceremony.

The blue flag of his favorite football club, Sao Jose, was draped over his coffin.

A video taken on Thursday night in the southern city of Porto Alegre showed 40-year-old welder Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas repeatedly being punched in the face and head by a security guard while he is being restrained by another at a Carrefour supermarket.

The clip quickly went viral on social media.

"I hope that all the emotion that his death has caused will make our society better... that we teach the principles of equality in school," his father said.

Leaders ignoring racism in Brazil

According to the preliminary investigation into his death, Silveira Freitas was beaten for more than five minutes before being immobilised by his attackers and dying of asphyxiation.