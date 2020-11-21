November 21, 2020

England will end Covid lockdown with stricter tiered system

England will end a national Covid-19 lockdown on December 2 and move into tougher tiered regional restrictions than before, with more areas facing severe constraints to prevent the virus from reigniting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said.

Johnson ordered England in to a month-long lockdown in early November after infection cases and deaths started to rise again, angering businesses and some of his own political party over the economic consequences.

A second wave of infections has started to flatten, official data shows, but scientific advisers are expected to warn on Monday that previous regional restrictions did not go far enough and harder measures are needed to prevent another national lockdown.

Iran closes businesses, curtails travel amid virus surge

Iran shuttered businesses and curtailed travel between its major cities, including the capital of Tehran, as it grapples with the worst outbreak of the virus in the Mideast region.

Top Iranian officials initially downplayed the risks posed by the virus outbreak, before recently urging the public to follow measures like wearing masks and avoiding unessential travel.

Iran has recorded daily death tolls of above 430 over the past five days. The Iranian Health Ministry said on Saturday that the total number of confirmed cases has risen to above 840,000.

US hits 12 million virus cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance

The United States recorded its 12th million virus case, even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the infectious disease.

More than 12,010,000 cases of the virus were reported, according to a Reuters tally of public health data, capping a series of days with record-breaking infections, with the Midwest experiencing one of the most dramatic increases in cases per capita.

The virus has claimed more than 255,000 lives in the United States - more than in any other nation - according to the Reuters tally - and the recent escalation has prompted more than 20 states to impose sweeping new restrictions this month to curb the virus.

France reports 17,881 new confirmed virus cases in 24 hours

The number of new avirus infections in France rose by 17,88, lower than the 22,882 reported on Friday.

The health ministry also reported 276 new deaths from the virus in hospitals over 24 hours, against 386 on Friday.

Total deaths in France from the virus now stand at 48,518, of which 33,231 in hospitals.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 dropped for the fifth day in a row and was down at 31,365.

Virus deaths jump to daily record in Greece

Greece reported 108 coronavirus-related deaths, a daily record, with hospitals in the north of the country under pressure as available intensive care beds filled up from the surge in infections.

After a two-month lockdown in March, which helped contain the spread of infections, a spike since October forced the government to impose a second nationwide lockdown this month that officially expires at the end of the month.

However, this could be in doubt.

“Lifting the lockdown on December 1 does not seem realistic right now,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told state TV ERT on Friday.

Portugal to ban domestic travel, close schools around national holidays

Portugal is to ban domestic travel and close schools around two upcoming holidays in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

Travel between municipalities will be banned from 11 pm on November 27 to 5 am on December 2, and then again from 11 pm on December 4 to 5 am on December 9, to prevent movement around national holidays on December 1 and December 8.

Schools will close on the Mondays before both holidays, while businesses must close early. Employers are being encouraged to give workers the day off in order to minimise travel activity.

Italy reports 34,767 new cases, 692 deaths

Italy has registered 34,767 new coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, the Health Ministry has, slightly down from 37,242 the day before.

The ministry also reported 692 Covid-19-related deaths after 699 on Friday.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has suffered 49,261 deaths from Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain's.

It has also registered 1.38 million cases.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest-hit area on Saturday, reporting 8,853 new cases, down from 9,221 the day before.

Turkey reports over 5,500 more patients

Turkey registered 5,532 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases raised the country's overall count to 440,805.

A total of 3,233 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 370,825, while the death toll rose by 135 to reach 12,219.

More than 152,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 17 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,121, with 3.8% this week suffering from pneumonia, the data showed.

UK records 19,875 new cases, 341 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 19,875 new Covid-19 cases and 341 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data has shown.

Both figures marked a drop from Friday's data which showed a daily rise in cases of 20,252 cases and 511 deaths.

Hundreds of Danish mink breeders stage tractor demos

Hundreds of Danish farmers and mink breeders have demonstrated with tractors against a government decision to cull their minks to halt the spread of a coronavirus variant.

More than 500 tractors, many decked out with the Danish flag, drove past the government's offices and parliament in Copenhagen to the port.

Another 400 staged a similar protest in the country's second city, Aarhus.

Prime Minister Frederiksen's government has acknowledged that its decision to cull more than 15 million minks had no legal basis for those not contaminated by the Covid-19 variant, infuriating breeders.

Denmark, a country of around 5.8 million people, has been the world's leading exporter of mink fur for several decades.

Russia reports record 24,822 new infections

Russia has reported a daily record of 24,822 new coronavirus infections, including 7,168 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,064,748.

Authorities also reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 35,778.

Czech deaths double in three weeks, pass 7,000

The number deaths in the Czech Republic linked to Covid-19 has doubled in November and passed the 7,000 mark, health ministry data showed.

Recorded fatalities reached 7,021 as of Saturday, compared with the 3,523 recorded by the end of October, according to the figures.

The country, one of the worst hit in Europe by the pandemic, has seen a fall in the number of new cases and hospitalised patients in recent weeks, allowing the government to ease some curbs.

The health ministry reported 5,809 new cases for November 2 0, less than a half the peak numbers seen at the turn of October and November.

The number of hospitalisations dropped to 6,307 compared with a peak of 8,283 recorded on November 6.

Japan hits record number of new cases again

Japan is scaling back on the government-backed “GoTo” campaign to encourage travel and dining out, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached a record for the third day straight, at 2,418.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the decision at a government panel on coronavirus pandemic measures.

Stressing the need for “utmost caution,” he said the campaign’s travel discounts will no longer apply to hard-hit areas, and discounts on eating out will end temporarily.

Japan has never had a total lockdown. It has had fewer than 2,000 deaths so far related to the coronavirus.

But worries have been growing about a spike in infections over the three-day weekend. Monday is Labor Thanksgiving, a national holiday.

Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble postponed