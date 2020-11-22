POLITICS
Moderna to charge $25-$37 per dose of Covid-19 vaccine
"Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot" Moderna's Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said to German weekly Welt am Sonntag.
This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to the Moderna biotech company logo. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
November 22, 2020

Moderna will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered.

"Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel has told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).

On Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.

"Nothing is signed yet, but we're close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks," Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a "matter of days" until a contract would be ready.

Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5 percent effective in preventing Covid-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine at least since July.

READ MORE: Moderna: Vaccine nearly 95% effective in preventing Covid-19

