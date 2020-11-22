US President Donald Trump has said he will appeal the decision by a federal judge in the state of Pennsylvania to dismiss the lawsuit which sought to block millions of mail-in ballots cast in the November 3 presidential election.

A Pennsylvania judge threw out Donald Trump's claims of widespread electoral fraud there, dealing a new blow to the Republican's bid to overturn his loss in the US presidential election.

The decision – announced in a scathing judgment which excoriated the Trump team's legal strategy – paves the way for Pennsylvania to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory there, which is scheduled to take place Monday.

With the clock ticking down to Biden's January 20 inauguration, Trump's team has focused on trying to stop battleground states from certifying election results, in addition to his numerous legal challenges that have so far failed.

Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his ruling that Trump's team had presented "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations" in their complaints about mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

"In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state," Brann wrote.

"Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

Trump seeks expedited appeal

Lawyers for Trump’s re-election campaign said they were seeking an expedited appeal of a Pennsylvania judge’s ruling against their effort to throw out mail-in ballots.

A federal judge earlier on Saturday had dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump’s campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to its flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said they hoped to take the case to the Third Circuit of the US Court of Appeals.

Trump complicates transition

Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College votes that ultimately decide who takes the White House by 306 to 232.

The Electoral College is due to formally vote on December 14, with certifications to take place beforehand.