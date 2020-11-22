WORLD
Israel carries out strikes on Gaza after rocket fire
The latest incident comes a week after Israel had carried out a similar strike with fighter planes, helicopters and tanks, hitting what the army said were Hamas targets in response rockets launched from Gaza.
Flames are seen following an Israeli air strike on Gaza city early on November 22, 2020. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
November 22, 2020

Israel has said its military struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to a rocket launched from the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli air force struck two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, a military compound and "underground infrastructures", the Israel Defence Forces said.

A rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening, according to the army, shortly after warning sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

The army statement gave no further details, but emergency services said they had no notification of anyone wounded and Israeli media said the projectile fell on open ground.

The latest reported fire from the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave came after two rockets were reportedly fired from the coastal strip into neighbouring Israel in the early hours of last Sunday.

There were no casualties or damage in that attack. Israel struck back with fighter planes, helicopters and tanks, hitting what the army said were Hamas targets.

There was no claim of responsibility for the November 15 rocket fire, but Israel routinely blames Hamas group for all attacks originating from the Palestinian territory.

READ MORE: Palestine: 50 Years of Occupation

Hamas took control of Gaza from the rival Palestinian movement Fatah in 2007 in a near civil war.

Since then Hamas has fought three devastating wars with Israel in the coastal territory where about two million Palestinians live.

Israel has since maintained an illegal and crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, to isolate Hamas.

READ MORE: Israel's blockade causing poverty levels to rise in Gaza

SOURCE:AFP
