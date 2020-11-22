The Nigerian Army has admitted for the first time that soldiers were given live bullets when they went to disperse a large crowd at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos, where several peaceful protesters were killed in late October.

Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, told a judicial committee on Saturday that the soldiers indeed carried live bullets.

"The soldiers, they were given both live and blank bullets. In this particular case, we saw that these protests had been infiltrated by some hoodlums," he said, adding that the live bullets were for a backup.

Last weekend he testified that blank ammunition was fired upward to scare "hoodlums from the crowd," but insisted that soldiers did not fire at protesters.

The deadly October 20 shootings at the plaza caused both local and international outrage.

At least 10 people protesting police brutality were killed in the Lekki Plaza shooting, according to Amnesty International, which charged that army troops opened fire on protesters without provocation.

The government said two people died and 20 were hospitalised.

