Tens of thousands of Belarus opposition protesters have taken to the streets, the latest large-scale rally against President Alexandre Lukashenko's contested re-election.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through different neighbourhoods in the capital Minsk on Sunday, chanting "Long live Belarus" and waving red and white flags of the opposition, an AFP news agency reporter at the scene said.

Security forces deployed heavily around the city with armoured vehicles and water cannons before the rally.

Around 70 demonstrators were arrested by the police, according to the Viasna centre for the defence of human rights.

Protest organisers this week asked people to gather in dozens of different spots all across Minsk before forming bigger groups, to make it more difficult for police to control the crowd.

For more than three months Belarus has been gripped by historic weekly opposition rallies following Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in August, which Western governments have refused to recognise.

Why're protesters demonstrating?

"I can't accept what is going on at the moment," one protester, 22-year-old computer scientist Olga Matchits told AFP.

"I feel like vomiting when I think of the people in power in the country and of the values they are defending."

"They want to drag our dignity into the mud," said another prottester, 72-year-old Alexandre Ignatov.

"It's for my dignity, for the future of my children that I have turned out to demonstrate," he added.