Erdogan to G20 leaders: Turkey deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists
In high-stakes webinar, President Erdogan tells leaders of powerful countries that Turkey is the only NATO member fighting "hand-in-hand" against Daesh in Syria.
President Erdogan reminds world leaders that Turkey continues to host most refugees in the world for the last six years, on November 22, 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
November 22, 2020

President Tayyip Erdogan has told leaders of the G20 summit that Turkey has deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists.

"Although we were left alone, we nabbed nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists and sent them back to their countries," Erdogan told the virtual summit on Sunday, the second day of the gathering hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey is the only NATO country fighting "hand-in-hand" against Daesh in Syria on the frontline, Erdogan said. 

Erdogan said Turkey is ranked top for hosting most refugees in the world for the last six years.

Turkey currently hosts more than 3.6 million Syrians.

The G20 Leaders' Summit kicked off in Saudi Arabia''s capital Riyadh on Saturday.  Saudi Arabia is chairing the two-day summit which is being held virtually in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

READ MORE:Coronavirus, recession dominates Saudi-hosted G20 summit

Covid-19 crisis

In a high-stakes webinar, leaders of the Group of 20 major powers held a weekend of "digital diplomacy" to coordinate a response to the rampant pandemic and the worst economic recession in decades.

The unusual format, in place of a real-life meeting that coronavirus restrictions made impossible, has produced some awkward interactions and deprived the host nation Saudi Arabia of an opportunity to showcase itself on the international stage.

In his speech, President Erdogan said that Covid-19 deepened many problems, especially poverty, inequality.

"We must strengthen humanitarian aid to war-affected areas, communities at risk," he said, adding Turkey actively contributes to fighting against climate crisis.

READ MORE:Erdogan: G20 must ensure everyone has Covid-19 vaccine access

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
