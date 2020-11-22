Egypt's self-proclaimed superstar Mohamed Ramadan has sparked a heated political debate after snapping selfies with an Israeli singer and footballer.

Ramadan, a 32-year-old actor, and rapper, boasts millions of followers in the Arab world, is a close friend of Morocco's King Mohamed VI and the recipient of the 2019 All Africa Music Awards prize.

On Saturday, the official Facebook page of the State of Israel in Arabic linked to the foreign ministry published a photo of Ramadan hugging Israeli singer Omer Adam on a Dubai rooftop.

The picture carried the caption "art always brings us together".

'Mohamed Ramadan is a Zionist' trends

A short video clip also surfaced on social networks showing Ramadan mingling with fans with the popular Jewish folk song "Hava Nagila" playing in the background.

And another widely shared photo of him with Israeli footballer Diaa Saba also caused a stir online.

The pictures and video sparked a storm of protest in Egypt, with many calling for a boycott of Ramadan and the hashtag "Mohamed Ramadan is a Zionist" trending on Twitter.