WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cattle thieves kill, kidnap many in Nigeria mosque raid
Around 100 cattle thieves open fire on Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village of Zamfara state, killing five and kidnapping 18 others, police say.
Cattle thieves kill, kidnap many in Nigeria mosque raid
A herdsman climbs a tree to cut some vegetation for his animals during a shortage of grass in the mining town of restive Zamfara state in Nigeria on April 21, 2016. [FILE] / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
November 22, 2020

Gunmen have killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 in an attack on a mosque during prayers in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara state.

Police said on Sunday that around 100 cattle thieves on motorcycles opened fire on a Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village in Maru district as residents were observing the weekly Friday prayers.

"The bandits killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 others, including the imam," state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said.

Residents however said more than 30 worshippers were abducted.

"The gunmen attacked the mosque while the imam was delivering the sermon and took away more than 30 people, including the imam, after shooting dead five worshippers," one resident, Ibrahim Altine, told AFP news agency.

READ MORE:Nigerian state offers cows for guns to halt attacks

RECOMMENDED

Tense region 

Northwest Nigeria is a hotbed of criminal gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom, and burning homes after looting food supplies.

The gangs maintain camps in the Rugu forest which straddles Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Niger states from where they launch attacks.

Troop deployments and peace talks with local authorities have failed to end the attacks.

Unlike Boko Haram militants, the criminal gangs have no ideological leanings, but concerns are growing that the group is gradually infiltrating the gangs. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel