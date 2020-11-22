Polls have closed in Burkina Faso after a presidential and parliamentary election was dominated by the threat of violence that prevented voting in hundreds of villages.

Before election day, official data indicated that at least 400,000 people — nearly 7 percent of the electorate — were likely to be unable to vote due to polling stations staying shut for fear of violence.

Election and local government officials told The Associated Press that certain polling stations in the Centre North, Sahel and East regions that were expected to open on Sunday had not, and those that did had to close early because of the fear of attacks.

Some towns weren’t able to conduct voting at all, including Bartiebougou and Tin Akoff, where 14 soldiers were killed in an ambush by Daesh earlier this month, Newton Ahmed Barry, president of the National Independent Electoral Commission, told a news conference Sunday.

“The reasons are mainly security and also it’s impossible to find someone to manage the polling stations,” Barry said. Even if the army can secure the area, the electoral commission didn’t have staff willing to go there, he said. Other poll stations remained closed because people were threatened and told that if they voted and put ink on their fingers, they can “say goodbye to their finger,” he said.

READ MORE: Burkina Faso votes in election under looming threat of violence

Young democracy challenged

While the elections that did take place were for the most part peaceful, observers worry what might happen after the election given that so many people were prevented from voting.

“It’s not clear yet how people will react vis-a-vis the people elected, because they have not voted ... Will the population accept the people elected despite the fact that all of them didn’t vote?” said Julien Oussou, regional coordinator for the West African Network of Peace building, an organisation focused on human rights.

This election is a major test for the nation’s young democracy in the face of rising extremist attacks. Burkina Faso experts say the violence and intimidation show how limited the authorities’ control and legitimacy really are.

Whoever “wins (the election) will confront the challenge not just of restoring security, but also showing Burkinabe that every citizen matters,” said Alex Thurston, assistant professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati in the United States.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has promised to secure the country and is vying for another five years against 12 other candidates. Kabore is expected to win, but the opposition hopes to split the vote, depriving him of the 51 percent support needed for an outright victory in the first round. Then it plans to form a coalition behind the strongest opposition candidate for the second round.

READ MORE: HRW accuses Burkina Faso over killing of 31 unarmed civilians

'Results that are stained with fraud'

Violence has displaced more than 1 million people and cut off swaths of the country, preventing at least 166,000 new voters from being able to register, according to election officials.

A change in Burkina Faso’s electoral code this year means that election results will be valid even if people can’t vote in parts of the country.

Opposition candidates accused the ruling party of fraud, including bribing people. The parties also accused the National Independent Electoral Commission of making changes to the electoral map, said Zephirin Diabre, a leading candidate from the Progress and Change Party.