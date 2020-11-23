US President-elect Joe Biden's chief of staff has said Biden will name his first cabinet picks even as Donald Trump continues to evoke unsubstantiated fraud despite growing dissent from within his own party.

Biden has continued his preparations to assume the presidency on January 20 regardless of Trump's moves — increasingly dismissed by — to try to undo the results of the November 3 vote.

"You are going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet picks on Tuesday of this week," Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

He declined to say which posts the president-elect would announce, though Biden said last week he has already decided on a person for the key position of Treasury secretary.

A growing number of Republicans have either recognised Biden's victory or at least urged the General Services Administration — the usually low-profile agency that manages the federal bureaucracy — to release federal funds for the Biden transition.

With Trump refusing to acknowledge the election outcome, Biden and his top aides have been denied briefings on sensitive domestic and foreign policy issues — most urgently the coronavirus pandemic battering the country.

'Stop golfing and concede'

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who in 2016 advised the Trump transition, said on ABC that the president's legal team was a "national embarrassment" and that it was time for the GSA to release transition funds.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, another prominent Republican, said on CNN that Trump was making the country look like a "banana republic." He tweeted later that the president should "stop golfing and concede."

The president has golfed on every weekend day since the election, though he took part virtually this weekend in the conference of the G20 leading economies, addressing fellow leaders Sunday about trade, energy and taxes, the White House said. Trump skipped a session on Saturday on the pandemic.

North Dakota senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday defended Trump's insistence on ensuring the election was fair, but added on NBC that it is "past time to start a transition," adding, "I’d rather have a president who has more than one day to prepare."

Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, said that if Trump's lawyers cannot prove the claims of fraud, the president should be "respecting the sanctity of our electoral process."

And even Representative Devin Nunes, an ardent Trump loyalist, conceded in backhanded language on Fox News that Biden was "the first guy to run a successful campaign from a basement."

'Without merit'

Trump again tweeted on Sunday about "massive and unprecedented fraud," an assertion dismissed by a long list of judges in several states.

Trump's latest legal setback came on Saturday, when a Pennsylvania judge threw out the president's fraud claims there in a scathing judgment.

Pennsylvania was a must-win state this year, and went solidly into Biden's column after backing Trump in 2016.

Trump's campaign told a judge it was appealing the ruling by US District Judge Matthew Brann to the US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, a day before the state's 67 counties are set to certify their results and send them to state officials.