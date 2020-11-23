Taylor Swift has won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, but didn't show up at the party for a good reason: She said she's busy re-recording her early music after her catalog was sold.

In a video that aired during Sunday's awards show, the pop star said “the reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it’s been amazing. And I can’t wait for you to hear it."

Last year music manager Scooter Braun – who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums.

This month Braun said he has sold the master rights to Swift’s first six albums to an investment company; Swift acknowledged the sale on social media and said she would not work with the new buyers because Braun was still involved.

Instead, she headed back to the studio.

Swift beat out Bieber, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch to win the top award. She also won favorite music video and favorite pop/rock female artist, winning three honors and tying Bieber, Dan + Shay and Canadian singer the Weeknd for most wins.

Weeknd sports bizarre costume choice

The Weeknd, sporting a large white face bandage bagged the trophies for best soul/R&B male artist as well as his album "After Hours" and song "Heartless."

He gave no reason for his appearance, which confused fans on social media, but it appeared to be an artistic choice that started with his March album cover where he sported a bloodied and broken nose.

The Weeknd, who will headline the halftime show at next year's Super Bowl, had gone into the fan-voted awards show with a leading eight nominations.