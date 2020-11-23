Israeli media have reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials.

Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince.

Riyadh, however, denied the Israeli media reports.

The prince was there for talks with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Flightradar24, which provides live worldwide flight tracking, showed a plane taking off from Tel Aviv on Monday at around 1730 GMT (19:30 local time) and vanishing from radar near Neom around an hour later.

It showed the same flight appearing on radar near Neom and landing at Tel Aviv at around 1 am local time on Monday. It did not provide any details on the flight.

A member of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet and Likud party confirmed the reports, calling it an "amazing achievement".

"The very fact the meeting happened, and was outed publicly, even if half-officially right now, is a matter of great importance," Education Minister Yoav Gallant told Army Radio when asked about Sunday's visit.

The Israeli prime minister's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Saudi denial

But the Saudi foreign minister said, "no such meeting occurred."