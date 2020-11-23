Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has slammed British broadcasters Sky and BT over match scheduling that he says is leading to more player injuries.

Asked by Sky Sports on Sunday why he waited until the 89th minute of his side’s 3-0 win over Leicester City to make two of his three substitutions, Klopp launched a broadside about the frequency of games.

“Why we change late is because we constantly have to think that somebody will go down with an injury. We cannot change early, because we change early and the other one has an injury, and you end the game with nine players,” Klopp said.

“It’s about all the players, it’s about the England players, it’s about all the players who will play the European Championship next summer - if you (Sky) don’t start talking to BT, we’re done.”

Five injuries

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the previous season to finish late and the current campaign to be condensed into a shorter period.

The 53-year-old German believes that the scheduling of Champions League matches, which are broadcast by BT, and the Premier League, which is broadcast by Sky and BT, is putting a strain on players and causing injuries.