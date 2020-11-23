AstraZeneca's late-stage trials show its Covid-19 vaccine with Oxford University is up to 90 percent effective in preventing disease.

The company on Monday said results are based on interim analysis of trials in trials that involved 23,000 people in the UK and Brazil.

There were no hospitalisations or severe cases of Covid-19 in those who were inoculated, according to AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage results for a potential vaccine as the world anxiously waits for scientific breakthroughs that will bring an end to a pandemic that has wrought economic devastation and resulted in nearly 1.4 million confirmed deaths.

Dosing regimens

The trial looks at two different dosing regimens.

A half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month apart was 90 percent effective in the participants.

A second regimen using two full doses one month apart was 62 percent effective.

The combined results showed an average efficacy rate of 70 percent.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial, said in a statement. “Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 percent effective.’’

The researchers are not sure if the virus will mutate in a way that would make it necessary to repeat vaccination every year, but that for now that looks unlikely.

"We don't know yet if this virus will be mutating away from the immune response," Pollard said, adding: "There is no evidence of that yet."

Asked whether the vaccine would be likely to give longer-term protection, Pollard said:

"We've got optimism about immune response lasting at least a year," but that trials needed more time to be able to give any confirmation of durability

READ MORE: Latest Covid-19 updates for November 23

Cold temperatures

Pfizer and Moderna last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing their vaccines were almost 95 percent effective.

Yet unlike many of its rivals, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it far easier to distribute in developing countries.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the simple supply chain for AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the company’s commitment to provide it on a non-profit basis during the pandemic mean it will be affordable and available to people around the world.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,’’ Soriot said.

“Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the normal immunisation distribution system. And so our goal … to make sure that we have a vaccine that was accessible everywhere, I think we’ve actually managed to do that,” Pollard said.