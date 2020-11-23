A 66-year-old man at the centre of one of the most controversial espionage cases in US history will be allowed to leave the country for Israel, after the Trump administration decided to let his parole conditions expire.

Former US Navy analyst Jonathan Pollard passed on classified information to Israel during the 80s in a rare known instance of spying between the close allies.

Hundreds of documents including information about Arab and Soviet weapons and satellite imagery were given over to Israeli intelligence operatives.

Pollard was rumbled after a year and a half exposing US secrets to Israel and was caught on while attempting to claim asylum inside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC.

The spy gave a guilty plea before trial and was subsequently served 30 years in prison followed by release on parole in 2015.

Intelligence operatives and Defence Department officials maintained that Pollard had hampered Washington’s intelligence gathering capability and raised objections to any easing of his punishment.

Senior US officials including former CIA Director George Tenet and Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, both pro-Israel hawks themselves, had objected to any lightening of Pollard’s sentence while they were in power.

Joseph E diGenova, the attorney who prosecuted Pollard, said that the case was one of the “top ten” most serious cases of espionage in US history and that he personally wished that Pollard would have served more than the 30 years he spent behind bars.

Allowing Pollard’s parole to expire, thereby allowing him to move to Israel, is therefore being seen as yet another parting gift by the Trump administration towards Israel.

Quoted in the New York Times, lawyer Alan Dershowitz said that Pollard, who obtained Israeli citizenship in 1995, wants to be buried in Israel.

Trump, ardently pro-Israel even by US standards, has previously moved the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, cut off funding to the Palestinian Authority, and brokered alliances between Israel and a number of Arab states.

