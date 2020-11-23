No country has been spared the coronavirus epidemic, nor the scourge of domestic violence, which has surged during lockdowns as the day marking such violence approaches on Wednesday.

From a spike in rapes in Nigeria and South Africa, increased numbers of women missing in Peru, higher rates of women being killed in Brazil and Mexico, increased abuse in Paris, and other overwhelmed associations in Europe: the pandemic has aggravated the plague of sexual violence.

According to UN data released in late September, lockdowns have led to increases in complaints or calls to report domestic abuse of 30 percent in France and Cyprus, 25 percent in Argentina, and 33 percent in Singapore.

"Prior to the pandemic, violence against women was already alarmingly high, with nearly one in five women (18 percent) experiencing violence in the past 12 months at the hands of an intimate male partner. With Covid-19, an increased reporting of domestic violence has surfaced, with a staggering 40 percent rise in some countries," the UN said.

House, 'most dangerous place for women'

In essentially all countries' measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in men, women, and children being confined at home.

"The house is the most dangerous place for women," Moroccan associations claimed in April as they pressed authorities for "an emergency response".

In India, a 33-year-old cook who lives in Mumbai said she felt "trapped in my house" with a husband who did not work, consumed drugs, and was violent.

As she described what she had endured, she frequently broke down in tears.

After buying drugs, "he would spend the rest of his day either hooked to his phone playing PubG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) or beating me up and abusing me," she said.

Insufficient measures

On August 15, her husband beat Heena worse than before, in front of their seven-year-old son, and threw her out of the house at 3:00 am.

"I had nowhere to go," she said.

"I could barely move my body – he beat me to the pulp, my body was swollen."

Instead of going to the police, she made it to a friend's home and then to her parents.

She is now fighting for custody of her son, "but courts are not working in full capacity due to Covid".

She has not seen her son in four months, though he manages to call her in secret from time to time.

'Families going into poverty'