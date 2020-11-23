2020 has been a year of extraordinary change, unprecedented challenges and – in some respects – a year of reflection for us all.

For the people of Afghanistan, it has once again been all of this and more. From the initiation of peace talks with the Taliban in February, coinciding with the agreement on the withdrawal of American troops and NATO forces after 18 years, to the continuous waves of return of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees from neighbouring Iran, the shocks from severe seasonal droughts and flooding and the constant underlying ongoing political instability and fight for power – these are just a few of the 2020 milestones.

These challenges have been further compounded by the impacts of Covid-19, which have resulted in a huge blow to the economy, and rendered large swathes of the population food insecure. The hard-tried population of this nation has certainly not been short of pressing issues to deal with.

It is against this tumultuous backdrop, that from 23-24 November, representatives from more than 70 governments, and other international decision-makers will meet for the quadrennial Conference on Afghanistan.

Co-organised by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Government of Finland, and the United Nations, the 2020 ministerial-level conference is designed for international stakeholders to discuss key challenges and to pledge funding against the Afghan Government's development targets.

Amongst others, key topics on the conference agenda include human rights and women’s participation; reintegrating refugees and returnees; institutional and societal methods for fighting corruption; and economic priorities and aid effectiveness.

Whilst the issue of reintegrating refugees and returnees is crucial, and something that absolutely warrants discussion – not least as it remains a key component of Afghanistan’s National Peace and Development Framework 2017-2021 – this must not be done in a vacuum and without linking to the need to support the broader range of long-term solutions for Afghan refugees. Equally as important is the need for donors and foreign governments to implement and work towards solutions for Afghans who are unwilling or unable to return.

With war and instability as the two common denominators throughout the past 40 years of Afghanistan’s history, the country has seen a mass exodus of its citizens to neighbouring countries.

Current figures estimate that there are between 1.5-2 million Afghan refugees in Iran, approximately the same number in Pakistan, and a further 170,000 in Turkey.

For these refugees, many of whom were born into displacement, little incentive remains to return to Afghanistan, a country that many of them have never set foot in. Many were born in exile, with second and third-generation refugees residing in Pakistan and Iran.

With uncertainties around access to land, limited livelihood opportunities, and ongoing security threats, refugees have largely no choice but to stay where they are for the time being.