China has lashed out at the US over its withdrawal from the "Open Skies Treaty" with Russia, saying the move undermined military trust and transparency and imperiled future attempts at arms control.

"This move by the US undermines military mutual trust and transparency among relevant countries, is not conducive to maintaining security and stability in relevant regions and will also have a negative impact on the international arms control and disarmament process," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Monday.

The treaty, to which China is not a signatory, had allowed each country overflight rights to inspect military facilities.

That leaves only one arms-control pact still in force between the former Cold War foes, the New START treaty, which limits the number of nuclear warheads each may have.

That treaty will expire in February and the US had said it wasn’t interested in extending it unless China also joined, something Beijing says it will not do.

China's advantage in limitations