Joe Biden chooses Antony Blinken as his US Secretary of State, according to several American media reports, as the president-elect prepares to make changes to President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

Blinken served as deputy national security adviser in President Barack Obama’s administration when Biden was vice president.

Blinken is reportedly the primary candidate for the position - neither Biden’s transition team nor Blinken have confirmed the news. The announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Together with Blinken, Jake Sullivan, former aide to Hillary Clinton, is likely to be Biden's National Security Adviser.

These two close Democratic aides have helped Biden reformulate the US foreign policy that will include immediate outreach to US allies who have often been antagonised by Trump’s “America First” approach.

Biden will concentrate more on major global problems such as the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

Biden has promised to rejoin a nuclear deal with Iran if the country returns to compliance, as well as return to the Paris climate accord, abandon plans to leave the World Health Organisation and end a US rule that bans funding of aid groups that discuss abortion.

Through all this, he would reverse Trump’s policies and some could take place almost as soon as Biden would officially take office on January 20.

Who is Blinken?

Antony Blinken is a 58-year-old US official who has long served the country and touted the view that the United States needs to take an active leadership role in the world.

People familiar with his management describe him as a “diplomat’s diplomat,” who is deliberative, soft-spoken and well-versed in the nuts and bolts of foreign policy.

Blinken was born into a Jewish family and graduated from Harvard University and Columbia Law School.

His father, Donald M. Blinken, who is also a Harvard graduate, was the US Ambassador to Hungary.

Between 1994 and 1998, he served as a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton and became one of his national security aides.

From 1999 to 2001, he acted as special assistant to Clinton, as well as taking on the role as senior director for European and Canadian Affairs.

Blinken has worked as staff director for the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2002 to 2008. He then worked on Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and was a member of the Obama-Biden presidential transition team.