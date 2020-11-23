Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have reportedly destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, after advancing federal troops gave them a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.

State-affiliated broadcaster Fana said on Monday TPLF troops had destroyed the airport at Axum, which lies northwest of main Mekelle city and is a popular tourist draw and UNESCO World Heritage site.

An Ethiopian government spokesman said the federal forces are encircling the regional capital Mekelle at a range of about 50 kilometres.

But TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael denied that Mekelle was surrounded. He also denied claims that his forces destroyed Axum airport, saying obstacles had been put up to block advances by the Ethiopian military.

Also on Monday, Addis Ababa police arrested some 796 people suspected of plotting "terrorist attacks" in the capital for the TPLF, Fana reported.

Surrender ultimatum nears

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told the TPLF, which had been ruling the mountainous northern zone of five million people, to lay down arms by Wednesday or face a final assault on Mekelle.

TPLF leader Gebremichael said that the threat was a cover for government forces to regroup after what he described as defeats on three fronts.

Claims by all sides are hard to verify because phone and internet communication has been down.

Axium's Christian lineage

Axum's history and ruins, including fourth-century obelisks when the Axumite Empire was at its pinnacle, gives Ethiopia its claim to be one of the world's oldest centres of Christianity.

Legend says it was once home to the Queen of Sheba and Ethiopians believe an Axum church houses the Ark of the Covenant.

Conflict spreads beyond Tigray

Hundreds, possibly thousands, have been killed in the fighting and air strikes that erupted on November 4, sending about 40,000 refugees into neighbouring Sudan.

The conflict has spread beyond Tigray, with the TPLF firing rockets into both neighbouring Amhara region and across the border to Eritrea.

In the Amhara region, next to Tigray, residents reported a rocket strike around dawn on Monday. "So far, I didn’t hear of any casualties," said a hotel receptionist in Bahir Dar, the lakeside capital of Amhara.

"I guess now we are accustomed to it and there wasn’t much panic."

International appeals for mediation, from the United Nations and around Africa and Europe, have so far not gained traction.