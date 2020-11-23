France’s “draconian” new measures targeting the country’s minority Muslim population have been condemned by Pakistan’s human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

Initially, Mazari had tweeted that "Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews – Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won’t) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification.”

Mazari said this after initial reports were circulated by some in the press that France intended to give Muslim students unique identification numbers in a bid to stop the spread of extremism.

While those reports were untrue, and all students will get a unique identification number, the measures have been brought forward with an eye on the country’s Muslim population. The minister later deleted the tweet, however, not before launching another salvo at France’s treatment of Muslim women.

Following three terrorist attacks in France in just over one month, Macron has veered sharply to the right announcing a series of measures that would tackle what he calls “Islamist separatism” - an ill-defined term that has many confused who the target group would be.

To some analysts, it has appeared that the normative everyday practices of Muslims are under the spotlight. Against this backdrop Macron’s government announced restrictions on homeschooling and giving all children identification numbers.

Following the announcement, France’s Minister of Interior Gerald Darmanin said that "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists."

Statements like this have led many to assume that France’s real target in drawing up this legislation is its Muslim citizens.

France’s treatment of Muslims has come under the spotlight in recent weeks with some suggesting that Macron’s government is aiming to show that he is tough on law and order in a bid to outdo Marie Le Pen, a presidential frontrunner for the 2022 elections.