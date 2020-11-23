Covid-19 has killed 1.3 million people around the world and new cases have now touched the 60 million mark. Nine months have passed since the world fell into the grip of the deadly pandemic and yet scientists are still to understand just how the virus moves from one body to another and where exactly people become exposed to it besides the officially declared hotspots.

The mysterious virus has continued to have many unknowns, not only for its origins but also the way it travels, according to data from some developed countries where both the infection and fatality rate is high.

Developed countries like France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the US, whose cases nearly account for one-third of the total virus cases across the world, have acknowledged that they do not know where most people become infected.

Germany, credited by health authorities and scientists for fighting the virus effectively by implementing the right measures at the right time and doing as many tests as possible, is also struggling to know how to circumvent the Covid-19's spread.

Berlin says that it does not know where three quarters of its people, who have recently tested positive, had become infected by the virus.

Other countries are also not in a position to identify the source of the infections.

The Spanish health ministry says that it’s just able to report 7 percent of positive cases that were tested in late October. Spain has the sixth biggest number of Covid-19 infections, with 1,589,219 people having tested positive.

In both France and Italy, two countries that have each lost circa 50,000 citizens to Covid-19, only 20 percent of cases have been identified.

The US continues to have the largest number of cases despite having seen a record number of 250,000 people succumb to the virus. Contact tracing has not been any better there either.

For instance, in New York City, a prominent American virus hotspot, health authorities were only able to identify 20 percent of the cases.